×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Investor Bluebell’s Proposals at AGM

Shareholders plumped for chairman Johann Rupert's pick Wendy Luhabe. The South African executive will now represent holders of Richemont's publicly quoted "A" shares.

Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont
Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont. Image Courtesy of Richemont

LONDON — Richemont shareholders have rejected activist Bluebell Capital Partners’ candidate for the board, voting instead for the company’s choice, Wendy Luhabe, during the annual general meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.

Although Richemont did not immediately disclose the number of votes each candidate received, the company said that Luhabe, a non-executive director, won by a “compelling majority.” Luhabe will now be the representative of Richemont’s “A” shareholders.

Richemont shares rose 0.5 percent to 105.95 Swiss francs in late afternoon trading, following the vote.

Related Galleries

The “A” shares are publicly traded, while the “B” shares are owned by the family of Johann Rupert, Richemont’s founder and chairman. Bluebell had been pushing Richemont to appoint a representative of the “A” shareholders, and had wanted luxury veteran Francesco Trapani, the former CEO of Bulgari and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive, to step into the role.

Bluebell has a small minority stake in Richemont, and wants to work together with company’s management to put the focus exclusively on hard luxury, and for a wider group of shareholders to have a voice.

Bluebell has said it could help to bolster Richemont’s share value in the medium term.

Richemont added that Bluebell’s other proposals to amend its articles of incorporation “did not achieve majority approval and were rejected by ‘A’ and ‘B’ shareholders.”

The luxury giant, parent of brands including Cariter, IWC and Van Cleef & Arpels, said that all other matters on the agenda were approved by the shareholders, most by an overwhelming majority.

Last month, Rupert had urged shareholders to vote in favor of Luhabe, and to reject all proposals for more minority shareholder representation at Richemont.

The proposal of Luhabe as the “A” representative dovetails with Richemont’s commitment to new, and higher, ESG and DEI standards.

Luhabe was elected to the Richemont board in 2020 and serves as a non-executive director and a member of the board’s nominations committee.

She has a long relationship with Richemont, and chaired Vendôme South Africa, Richemont’s subsidiary in the region, from 2001 to 2011.

Richemont has described her as a social entrepreneur and economic activist “with multiple honors for her pioneering contribution to the economic empowerment of women in South Africa.”

She is the founding chair of Women in Infrastructure Development and Energy, which focuses on the economic empowerment of women, and of Bridging the Gap, an organization that equips Black graduates with corporate skills.

She is also the founder of the Women Private Equity Fund, South Africa’s first private venture capital fund for women, and helped to start Women Investment Portfolio Holdings, which empowers women to become investors in the South African economy. Luhabe also created the Wendy Luhabe Foundation and established a scholarship at the University of Johannesburg.

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Hot Summer Bags

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell's Proposals

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad