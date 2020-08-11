The pandemic has seen Zalando rapidly accelerate various aspects of its business as it moves toward becoming Europe’s “Amazon of fashion.”

The company’s adjusted EBIT — earnings before interest and taxes, which show how well a company’s core operations are going — rocketed 108 percent during the second quarter to 211.9 million euros. Revenues during the quarter rose 27.4 percent to 2.03 billion euros.

Zalando had previously found it difficult to turn any large profit due to the high costs of its business model. This had been changing slowly but that evolution has now been accelerated by the pandemic.

“We have come out of the first wave of this pandemic stronger than we went into it,” Zalando’s chief financial officer David Schröder said in a statement. “Many of our partners have intensified their business on our platform in the last months, and we have managed to successfully grow together.”

The company’s numbers for the first half of 2020 were not quite as stunning, due to a drop in sales in the first quarter as consumers adjusted to the pandemic. But after they resumed online shopping, Zalando benefitted. The company recorded 2.43 billion site visits, with shoppers spending an average of 56 euros on their baskets over the first six months of the year.

Zalando ended H1 with revenue of 3.56 billion euros, an increase of 19.6 percent.

With stores closed during the lockdown, more brands flocked to the platform to enhance their own digital offerings and keep selling. As a result, Zalando gained 180 further brands for its partner program.

As a result of the increase in partners, the volume of goods shipped through Zalando’s own logistics services, Zalando Fulfillment Solutions, or ZFS, also grew 180 percent over the second quarter.

Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV, which indicates how much stock has been sold via Zalando, rose 33 percent to 2.69 billion euros. The company argues that as it transitions to a platform and stops selling its own products, GMV is a better indicator of its success or failure.

Zalando raised its guidance for the year. The company now expects revenue to grow between 15 and 20 percent over the year, with an adjusted EBIT of between 250 and 300 million euros.