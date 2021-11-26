Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Fashion

Alessandro Michele to Receive BFC Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

Fashion

Craig Green to Show Fall/Winter 2022 Collection in London in February

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

The brand has laid off about 50 members of staff, and is vacating its Carlos Place townhouse in Mayfair.

Roland Mouret
Roland Mouret. Image Courtesy of Roland Mouret/Zoe Law

LONDON – After trying, and failing, to raise fresh funds, Roland Mouret‘s brand has filed for administration, according to Companies House, the register of U.K. businesses.

The business is vacating its Mayfair townhouse at 8 Carlos Place and has let go around 50 staff, according to industry sources.

Earlier this year, Mouret’s company had welcomed Grosvenor as a minority investor, but the money was not enough to keep the business afloat. It is understood that the intellectual property has been purchased by a third party.

Mouret declined to comment.

Grosvenor, one of the largest property owners in Britain and Ireland, took the stake in Mouret’s business in June. It owns the Carlos Place townhouse, and Mouret’s brand had been one of its longest-standing fashion tenants in the neighborhood.

It was the first time that Grosvenor had made an equity investment in an occupier. The investment was made through Grosvenor’s Tenant Investment Fund, and Grosvenor said it was a first from a U.K. property company.

Related Galleries

Mouret had opened the lush, six-story Mayfair townhouse in 2011. Located across from the Connaught hotel, it housed the designer’s first standalone store, a showroom, design studio and offices. The two-floor retail space spanned 3,240 square feet.

Although the brand had been struggling to raise money behind the scenes, it was forging ahead with a number of creative projects, and seeking new avenues of growth.

As reported last month, Mouret launched an activewear collection known as Roland Mouret Body, which is sold through stockists including Neiman Marcus, Mytheresa, Tsum, Selfridges and RolandMouret.com.

The new pieces featured in his spring 2022 collection, which he showcased in a film last September.

Instead of staging a runway show, Mouret gathered members of the press — and his pals — together at a London hotel for the screening of a short film called “Terma,” a retelling of Odysseus’ tale from a female point of view.

Mouret commissioned and produced the film and gave the actress and co-director Magaajyia Silberfeld carte blanche to come up with a story encompassing women and diversity.

Mouret was also the first European brand to launch with Amazon Luxury Stores.

The designer opened his shop on the platform in September 2020, and to mark the occasion, he screened a new CGI film called “No Show,” which he created with Amazon and which featured clothing but no models, and zero carbon footprint.

At the time, he described Amazon as “the next frontier” for luxury fashion online. “At the moment — in my gut — it feels so right. It’s part of the reset of the fashion industry,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mouret’s business has run into trouble. 

Mouret split from his backers, Sharai and Andre Meyers, in October 2005 over differences in strategic direction, and lost the rights to use his trademark. The couple held 100 percent of Roland Mouret Ltd., and Mouret eventually bought it back in 2010, after he partnered with Simon Fuller’s 19 Entertainment.

“My advice to young designers is to carry on no matter what — everything is possible,” he said after taking back his trademark.

Mouret had joined forces with Fuller, the British entertainment guru behind “Pop Idol” and the Spice Girls, in 2006. They formed a 50-50 fashion joint venture that was part of Fuller’s 19 Entertainment, the global media organization.

Fuller remained a shareholder in the business. WWD has reached out to Fuller and 19 Entertainment for comment.

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad