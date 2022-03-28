Rosenthal & Rosenthal Promotes One of Its Own

Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. has promoted Cassie Rosenthal to chief marketing officer, becoming the first woman in the company’s 84-year history to join the C-suite.

Rosenthal, while adding the cmo title, continues as executive vice president managing business development strategy and marketing efforts. Since joining her family’s business in 2012, she has led the efforts to elevate the firm’s branding by transforming its website, content and messaging, advertising, social media, and public relations. She has also worked to diversify the firm’s target client-base, and most recently was instrumental in developing and launching Pipeline, the firm’s newest division focused on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer companies. She is the granddaughter of the firm’s late founder Imre J. Rosenthal.

“We could not be prouder of Cassie’s accomplishments and of her immeasurable contributions to our firm these past 10 years,” said Rosenthal co-president Peter Rosenthal.

“I love what I do. I care deeply about our business and our industry, and I am energized,” said Cassie.

Rosenthal & Rosenthal is a factoring, asset-based lending, purchase order financing, direct-to-consumer and e-commerce inventory financing firm led by the second and third generations of the Rosenthal family.