Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface

Andrea Guerra Kicks Off New Prada Group Phase

Safilo Employees at Longarone Plant at Risk

Safilo shares declined on the Italian Stock Exchange following a report that the eyewear company is evaluating "alternative solutions" for the site, while registering 2022 sales surpassing 1 billion euros.

Carrera
Carrera sunglasses by Safilo Courtesy

MILAN – Safilo Group shares fell 7.8 percent to 1.46 euros in mid-morning trading on Friday following the release of preliminary 2022 revenues and the news that the Italian eyewear company “has given the management a mandate to explore alternative solutions for the Longarone plant.”

Reporting sales that surpassed the benchmark of 1 billion euros in 2022, up 11.1 percent compared with 2021, Safilo in a statement said that the decision was made “with regards to the ongoing strategic analyses and taking into consideration the evolution of the product portfolio, the economic context, the competitive dynamics and a persistent production overcapacity.”

Almost 500 employees are based at the storied Longarone site, in Italy’s Veneto region, one of the key eyewear manufacturing hubs.

However, the board underscored the “importance of the Santa Maria di Sala and Bergamo production sites, of the Padua logistic center, and the company’s creative capabilities.”

Details about the future of the Longarone plant will be disclosed in the coming weeks, Safilo noted.

At constant exchange rates, revenues in the 12 months ended Dec. 31 rose 4.2 percent.

The gains were driven by Safilo’s proprietary brands, in particular Smith, Carrera and Polaroid, as well as by the licensed business, which comprises eyewear collections for Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, David Beckham, Under Armour, Isabel Marant and Moschino, among others. The licenses of Carolina HerreraChiara Ferragni and Dsquared2 were introduced last year, adding significant new business.

On a preliminary basis, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding non-recurring items,  amounted to around 101 million euros, and a margin on sales of approximately 9.4 percent.

While slightly below management’s expectations, 2022 adjusted EBITDA represented an increase of around 24 percent compared to 81.5 million euros in 2021, and to a margin improvement of 100 basis points.

In 2022, Europe remained the key growth driver for the group, which also reported a surging business in Turkey and Poland. Sales in Europe grew 12.3 percent to 424.9 million euros, representing 39.5 percent of the total.

During the year, the North American market benefited from the strengthening of the dollar against the euro, closing up 6.8 percent to 497.7 million euros, and accounting for 46.2 percent of the total. At constant exchange rates, sales in that zone were down 4.7 percent.

Sales in Asia-Pacific increased 9.8 percent to 57.7 million euros.

Revenues in the rest of the world area was up 33.1 percent to 96.4 million euros.

As of Dec. 31, net debt stood at 113 million  euros, compared with 115.4 million euros reported at the end of September 2022, and compared with 94 million euros recorded at the end of 2021.

Full annual results will be approved by the board on March 9, during which the group will also approve its medium-term economic and financial targets. A capital markets day will be held in Milan on March 10.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

