×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Safilo Group’s Proprietary, Licensed Brands Boost Q3 Performance

Both sunglasses and prescription frames drove business at the Italian eyewear manufacturer.

Isabel Marant glasses by Safilo
Isabel Marant glasses by Safilo.

MILAN — The sales of sunglasses continued to boost growth in Europe and in emerging markets thanks to a buoyant summer season, and a solid prescription frames business in all of Safilo Group’s key markets boosted the Italian eyewear’s performance in the third quarter, improving top-line and profit margins, despite the macro headwinds.

Safilo sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 14.9 percent to 260.4 million euros, compared to 226.6 million euros in the same period last year. Organic sales grew 5.6 percent, driven by the group’s main proprietary and licensed brands. In the period, Safilo’s sunglass sales rose 7.1 percent and sales of prescription frames were up 4.6 percent on a challenging comparison base.

Related Galleries

Licensed brands Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, David Beckham, Under Armour and Isabel Marant were the other key drivers of the positive organic performance, while the licenses of Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni and Dsquared2, introduced this year in the portfolio, added significant new business.

Chief executive officer Angelo Trocchia during a call with analysts on Thursday at the end of trading touted the strength of the group’s collections, the investments behind the brands “and a continued effort to increase the breadth of the services we offer to our clients.”

In the quarter, sales were also boosted by the tailwind of a strong U.S. dollar.

“Our performance in the period reflected the continued strength of Europe, Latin America and the Middle East markets, the first significant business rebound of Asia, and the North American market holding up versus another tough period of comparison and some logistic delays in the U.S.,” Trocchia said.

Sunglasses remained Safilo’s best-performing product category, but the executive said prescription glasses, a category that was “rebalanced years ago, continue to grow, responding to a bigger demand in the market.”

In the nine months, boosted by the positive third quarter, group sales climbed 12.7 percent to 831.3 million euros, compared with 737.4 million euros in the same period last year. At the end of September, proprietary brands represented 41.3 percent of total sales.

Gross profit amounted to 458.4 million euros, up 20.3 percent compared to the same period last year, with the gross margin improving by 340 basis points to 55.1 percent of sales.

 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization stood at 85.3 million euros, up 24 percent compared to 68.8 million euros last year.

Despite the negative impact of inflationary pressures, the strong price and product mix dynamics allowed the group to see an increase in profitability, which the group partly reinvested in marketing and advertising activities to support business growth. “Without investments, there is no future,” contended Trocchia, saying that investments represented 10 percent of sales in the nine months and 60 percent of that figure is channeled into its proprietary brands.

Sales in the U.S. rose 8 percent to 383.5 million euros, representing 46.1 percent of the total. Trocchia remarked on the “softer mid-tier” range in the region, and a “more polarized market, where luxury is working well and premium performing better.”

Revenues in Europe gained 14.3 percent to 332.7 million euros, accounting for 40 percent of the total. Chief financial officer Gerd Graehsler pointed to Italy, Spain, France and Germany as strong markets for the group in the region, as well as Turkey and Poland.

Sales in the Asia Pacific region rose 11.1 percent to 41.3 million euros, registering a recovery in China in the third quarter and a consistent good performance in South East Asia.

In the U.S. and in Europe, the nine-month period was also particularly favorable for outdoor sports activities, which backed “the extraordinary performance of Smith’s snow goggles and snow and bike helmets,” said Trocchia, driving the sales of the “other” product category to a growth of 20.3 percent compared to same period last year.

Safilo’s business grew significantly in emerging markets, in particular in Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East, which represent most of the area called Rest of the World. That segment’s sales were up 36.8 percent to 73.8 million euros in the nine months.

Trocchia trumpeted a balanced portfolio of brands, including a better representation of the female consumer target with the arrival of the Carolina Herrera license, but, responding to an analyst, he said Safilo is “absolutely and actively looking at brands and licenses in the market to catch new opportunities and reinforce that part of our portfolio.”

Asked about the high costs of energy, Graehsler said that in the third quarter prices stayed “quite elevated,” representing a couple of million euros in the quarter, so “not dramatic, but impacting” the figures.

Other recent developments included the renewal of the licensing agreement with Rag & Bone and the extension of the manufacturing agreement with Kering Eyewear until the end of 2026. “The agreement with Kering since 2017 is working quite well. It accounts for 4 percent of sales in the nine months, it’s fruitful,” Graehsler said responding to an analyst.

In the first nine months of 2022, Safilo’s online sales represented around 14 percent of sales, growing 5.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

As of Sept. 30, net debt was 115.4 million euros compared to 105.6 million euros at the end of June.

Safilo announced the introduction of Eastman Tritan Renew in its polarized lenses, becoming the first player in the market to adopt these lenses, it said, with a bilateral collaboration with Eastman on technical innovation.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Hot Summer Bags

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Safilo Group's Licensed, Proprietary Brands Boost Performance in Q3

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad