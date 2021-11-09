Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Celine’s New London Store Has Modernist Flair, and Nods to the Past

Fashion

Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Beauty

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

The group maintained their guidance.

By
Sofia Celeste
Plus Icon
Isabel Marant glasses by Safilo
Isabel Marant glasses by Safilo

Safilo Group’s online business and strong performance of its prescription glasses, sports products and key markets, including the U.S., allowed the company to offset losses in Asia and the exit of key licenses in the third quarter.

In the period ended Sept. 30, Safilo reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 19.1 million euros, up 33.3 percent from 14.3 million euros in the same quarter of 2020. Thanks to the progress recorded in the third quarter, Safilo managed to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of 68.8 million euros in the first nine months of the year, versus a negative adjusted EBITDA of 13.9 million euros in the same period of 2020.

During a Tuesday evening conference call after the Milan Bourse market close, the company’s chief executive officer Angelo Trocchia confirmed estimates announced in the first half of the year, as it prepares for inflation, a rise in transportation costs and delays. Safilo sees 2021 net sales rising mid-single digits at constant exchange compared to 2019 and expects its full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to surpass 2019 levels.

Related Galleries

“Positive trends in our key markets and product categories allowed us to close another strong quarter of recovery and growth, despite the dampening effect of a still complex environment in a number of countries and our challenging comparison bases in the midst of our brand portfolio overhaul,” Trocchia said, adding that Safilo is working with its Chinese suppliers to diversify Safilo’s sourcing footprint in Asia to include geographies beyond China. It will also continue with its savings program and price adjustment strategy, amid uncertain times.

Safilo will also continue to eye new acquisitions and focus on its digital transformation, which includes the new licensing and distribution agreement it inked in September with Chiara Ferragni’s signature label. “In the third quarter, our strategic priority to expand the reach of our brand portfolio to new consumer generations into the digital universe, which we continue to invest in, was further advanced thanks to the new licensing agreement we signed with Chiara Ferragni,” Trocchia said.

The exit of the Dior, Max Mara and Fendi licenses, as well as Givenchy by the end of this year, prompted Safilo to redefine its portfolio.

In addition to its own brands, Carrera, Polaroid, Smith and Safilo, Blenders and Privé Revaux, the group produces and distributes eyewear for labels such as DB Eyewear by David Beckham, Missoni, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and Parisian-chic label Isabel Marant. It most recently added Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2 and Under Armour to its portfolio.

In the third quarter, sales rose 3.5 percent to 226.6 million euros compared with 219.1 million euros in the year-ago period. At constant exchange, they rose 2.6 percent, helped by the performance of Safilo’s online sales that equaled 13 percent of sales overall, compared to only 3 percent in the third quarter of 2019, on robust results from Blenders online business and Smith’s direct-to-consumer channel.

Geographically, sales in North America, which represented 50.8 percent of revenues in the third quarter, inched up 1.8 percent to 115.1 million euros compared to the same period in 2020, but surged 44 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Europe improved, up 4.5 percent to 82.8 million euros but still remained 13.3 percent lower than the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019.

Sales in Asia Pacific were down 28.9 percent to 11.3 million euros, impacted by the loss of key licenses and COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions in Australia and most Asian markets, with the exception of China which remained “very positive.” The Rest of the World category, which represents just 7.7 percent of Safilo’s global sales, rocketed 60.4 percent to 17.4 million euros.

In the first nine months of 2021, Safilo reported a 32.9 percent rise in sales to 737.4 million euros compared with 554.7 million euros in the first nine months of 2020 and 708.7 million euros in the same period of 2019.

Looking ahead, as the company works to achieve its targets, Safilo’s chief financial officer Gerd Graehsler said the company will “continue to invest in its growing e-commerce strategy and the market share Safilo has most recently conquered.”

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Safilo Reports Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad