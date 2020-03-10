By  on March 10, 2020

MILAN — All channels and markets helped the Salvatore Ferragamo Group see an uptick in profits and revenues last year.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, net profit, excluding the IFRS 162 accounting standard, was up 1.7 percent to 92 million euros, compared with 90 million euros in the previous year.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers