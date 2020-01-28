MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo SpA reported a 2.3 percent uptick in its preliminary 2019 sales, lifted by the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and the retail channel in China, despite the protests in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, the Florence-based company said revenues for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 1.37 billion euros, compared with 1.34 billion euros in 2018. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew 1.3 percent.