MILAN — As was to be expected, while reporting an uptick in net profits and revenues last year, the main topic of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group conference call with analysts on Tuesday was the coronavirus crisis, made even more poignant since it followed Italy’s lockdown until April 3 announced a day earlier, and news of a possible closure of all stores, except food shops and pharmacies, for two weeks.

“This truly is an unprecedented situation and it’s hard to make any prediction,” said chief executive officer Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi. “Some compared [the coronavirus] to the SARS [outbreak] but in reality it’s proved to be a totally different situation. We live on a 24-hour basis just like our competitors, waiting to see what the restrictions of stores will be. It’s a perfect storm and it has a magnitude that can potentially affect all markets.”