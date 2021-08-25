Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund Growth in Categories, Regions

TZP Group is expected to help the men's underwear brand increase its reach in the U.S. and European markets.

Saax underwear.
A look from the Saxx underwear collection.

Saxx has a new majority owner and the deep-pocketed investor is poised to help the men’s underwear brand continue on its expansion path.

The Vancouver-based Saxx Underwear Co. Ltd. has received an undisclosed strategic investment from TZP Group, a private equity firm, through TZP Capital Partners III L.P. As a result, NLS Group Holdings Inc., led by Krystal Growth Partners, which invested in Saxx in April 2010, will retain a “significant minority interest,” and Brentwood Associates, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invested in Saxx in December 2016, will exit its investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the investment, TZP will help support the company’s operations, growth strategy and expansion into new markets and help it to continue to grow its business in the U.S. and Europe, the company said. Together, they will also work to further deepen customer relationships, increase brand awareness, explore new product categories and distribution opportunities.

Related Galleries

Wendy Bennison, chief executive officer of Saxx, said: “Creating the iconic BallPark Pouch was the beginning of a new era in men’s underwear, and epitomizes our company’s obsession with comfort and innovation. Since then, we have set the standard in this category and become the leading men’s premium underwear brand in Canada. We know that there is a significant opportunity for our business, beyond what we have accomplished to-date and beyond our borders, and we are excited to be partnering with TZP on this next chapter of growth.”

Bennison pointed to TZP’s “expertise in brand expansion and digital transformation, as well as their track record of driving omnichannel growth for leading consumer brands,” as key to the reason Saxx wanted to work with the firm. She said there is also a “great cultural alignment” between the two companies.

She said Saxx has a 16 percent share of the $1.2 billion premium underwear market, “so there’s a lot of runway” to expand. She referred to the company’s customers as “fanatical,” and said Saxx boasts a 93 percent repurchase rate. “We’ve built an incredible foundation, now we’re ready to push forward into our next channel of growth.”

Saxx was founded in 2006 and is known for its patented BallPark Pouch, a hammock-shaped pouch built into each pair of underwear. It is carried in more than 5,800 retail doors in North America, the U.K., Europe, Japan and Australia. Sales have grown 26 percent on a compounded annual rate over the past five years and in addition to its wholesale reach, it also has a strong direct-to-consumer business, a category that notched 60 percent growth in 2020.

Saax activewear
Saxx has expanded into other categories such as activewear.

Although underwear still represents the majority of the brand’s sales, Saxx has since expanded into other categories including base layers, sleepwear, loungewear, swimwear and activewear. And Bennison said the next offering will be in socks. “We’ve had tremendous success by leveraging the trust we established in underwear into other categories,” she said. “But we’re focused on close adjacencies that make sense for the customer.”

Outside of its home country of Canada, Bennison said the plan is to zero in on the U.S. as the brand’s primary growth vehicle, followed by the U.K., France and Germany, which she called Saxx’s “top three focus countries” in Europe. But she expects the growth to come organically as distribution expands and customers have the opportunity to try the brand. “Hopefully we will create natural demand outside North America.”

What is not immediately in the cards, however, is the opening of retail stores. Although Bennison didn’t rule out eventually adding flagship stores, “it won’t happen quickly.” Instead, Saxx may test the waters by using pop-ups or shops-in-shop instead.

But with TZP as a partner, she’s optimistic about the future for Saxx.

“Since its founding, Saxx has pioneered technical performance in men’s underwear and disrupted a category through innovative and technical design that didn’t exist previously,” said Dan Galpern, partner at TZP. “Through its patented technology and unique design, Saxx offers a truly differentiated product with substantial growth opportunities into both new categories and markets. We are excited to partner with the exceptional team at Saxx as they continue to build a world-class brand and execute on the opportunities ahead.”

Terry Holland, Saxx board member and managing partner at Krystal Growth Partners, said the company decided to retain a minority interest in the brand because it believes there is “tremendous opportunity in the next phase of growth bringing innovative performance products to the global market.”

New York-based TZP Group has investments in a wide variety of private companies including Asos, This Old House, Christy Sports, Xero Shoes and others.

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad