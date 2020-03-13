By  on March 13, 2020

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. reported wider losses in the fourth quarter and year and the company’s new chief executive officer said it may consider selling off more brands in its portfolio as it seeks to continue a “transformation” that started in 2019.

Sequential owns the Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Jessica Simpson, Avia, And 1 and Gaiam brands, among others.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers