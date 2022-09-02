×
Sézane Gets New Minority Investment

The B Corp-certified digital native French brand received an undisclosed investment from Téthys Invest.

Items from Sézane's new lifestyle range.
Items from Sézane's new lifestyle range. Photographed by Hervé Goluza/Courtesy of Sézane

Sézane has added a new investor to its roster.

Téthys Invest, a holding belonging to the Bettencourt-Meyers family, the descendants of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, has revealed it has made an investment in the digitally native fashion brand, confirming media reports.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed but according to French media reports the stake is smaller than the 45 percent holding taken by New York private equity firm General Atlantic in 2018.

Founded in 2013 by Morgane Sézalory, the now B Corp-certified label made the jump to physical stores with the 2015 opening of L’Appartement, based on her apartment. Three more addresses in Paris, a corner at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche and a men’s store followed, as did openings elsewhere in France as well as London, Barcelona and Madrid.

Its sweet boho aesthetic also found resonance on the other side of the Atlantic, where it opened an apartment-style store in New York in 2017, followed by a first pop-up in Los Angeles. A second, open-ended pop-up is open at Platform in Culver City, California.

San Francisco will be its next destination this fall, according to its website.

In 2020, the buzzy brand had introduced a lifestyle range called La Maison Sézane that mines the same vintage-inspired aesthetic as its ready-to-wear and accessories in the wake of pandemic-related lockdowns.

