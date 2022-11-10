×
Shiseido’s 9-Month Net Declines 38%; Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

The chief executive of Japan's largest cosmetics company announced a succession plan.

Masahiko Uotani
Masahiko Uotani Irwin Wong/WWD

TOKYO—Shiseido reported net profits declined 38.2 percent to 29.05 billion yen, or $198.4 million, for the nine months ended Sept. 30. The drop was mainly due to impairment losses associated with the transfer of the company’s personal care business, posted in the period under review, while the gains on the same transfer were posted in the same period a year prior.

Operating profit at Japan’s largest cosmetics company ell by 62.7 percent to 35.66 billion yen.

Shiseido saw nine-month net sales grow 4.7 percent to 762.74 billion yen.

In 2021 Shiseido launched a new strategy, under which it will implement global reforms with an emphasis on profitability and cash flow by focusing on what it calls “skin beauty.” Recognizing that this is where its strength lies, it is restructuring its business portfolio and improving profitability. The current year is what the company is calling its “back to growth” year, and it is focusing on promoting the growth of its global brands. 

“While net sales on a like-for-like basis were lower than last year in the China business, which continues to be impacted by lockdowns, we achieved strong growth in the travel retail, Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and Americas businesses. Our key skin beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté and core makeup brand Nars grew strongly and drove the growth. In the Japan business, the growth turned to positive thanks to the renewal of Elixir in September and other factors,” the company said in a release.

Sales in Japan rose by 1.3 percent to 178.56 billion yen, while sales in China declined by 10.7 percent to 171.9 billion yen. Shiseido saw its sales in the Asia-Pacific region grow 10.2 percent to 48.74 billion yen, and in the Americas sales by 7.7 percent to 97.91 billion yen. Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region gained 10 percent to 89.7 billion yen. The company’s travel retail business gained 15.2 percent to 120.14 billion yen. 

Separately on Thursday, Shiseido’s representative director, president and chief executive officer Masahiko Uotani announced that he is putting into place a succession plan for his eventual retirement. As of Jan. 1, 2023, his role will change to representative director, chairman and chief executive officer, while Kentaro Fujiwara will assume the position of president and chief operating officer. Fujiwara is also expected to be selected as representative director at a board meeting in March of next year.

“Fujiwara and I will work closely together for two years managing the company jointly, and then we will see what happens after that. I don’t want to just pass the baton on suddenly,” Uotani said. 

The company left unchanged its guidance for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. It expects net profit to drop by 45.6 percent year-on-year to 25.5 billion yen.

Operating profit for the year is expected to decline by 6 percent on the year, coming in at 40 billion yen.

Shiseido is forecasting yearly net sales of 1.07 trillion yen, representing growth of 5.9 percent over the previous year. 

