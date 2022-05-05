Shopify Stock Swoons After Earnings Miss, Deliverr Acquisition

Shopify Inc. could be its own hardest act to follow.

The e-commerce ecosystem posted continued gains in the first quarter — but saw its stock drop sharply as earnings fell short of Wall Street estimates and investors digested a $2.1 billion deal to buy fulfillment technology firm Deliverr.

Shares of the company fell 14.9 percent to $413.35 in premarket trading on Thursday.

But management painted a more bullish picture.

“While we’ve experienced massive macro shifts since the start of the pandemic, the one mainstay has been that Shopify is the commerce platform of choice for merchants in any environment, with the ability to support commerce on any surface,” said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president. “This has earned Shopify significant merchant trust and the ability to help them with more parts of their business, which is why we are eager to bring Deliverr’s team and technology to our merchants.”

Shopify was one of the best positioned companies to benefit from the pandemic’s e-commerce rush. But now that the sector is lapping the dramatic growth seen a year ago and people are going out to stores more, many investors are reevaluating their ultra bullish stance on the sector.

It’s a change that others have had to cope with as well, including e-commerce giant Amazon, which last week posted a big loss for the quarter.

But sentiment aside, the company is still growing sharply.

Shopify’s first-quarter sales grew 22 percent to $1.2 billion, representing a two-year compound annual growth rate of 60 percent.

The platform, which provides brands and retailers with a host of e-commerce services, drove gross merchandise volume of $43.2 billion for the quarter.

But analysts were looking for more of that growth to drop to the bottom line.

Shopify’s net losses for the quarter tallied $1.5 billion, or $11.70 a share. On an adjusted basis, that totaled income of 20 cents a share, far short of the 88 cents analysts anticipated.

