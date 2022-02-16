Retail Sales Jump Digital Rush Shows Signs of Easing

Just as e-commerce giant Shopify tamped down first-half expectations — noting that last year’s extraordinary rush to e-commerce couldn’t continue with the same fury — IRL stores got a little bit of their groove back.

The juxtaposition hints not so much at a reversal, but a rebalancing between bricks and clicks as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to move into its next phase with mask mandates being withdrawn and people looking to get out this spring.

January U.S. retail and food service sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent compared with December and 13 percent from a year ago, according to the Commerce Department’s latest reading on Wednesday. The increase from the preceding month, which is the most closely watched gauge of sales momentum, easily outpaced the 1.8 percent growth economists projected.

Department stores logged 9.2 percent growth from December and were up 11.5 percent from a year earlier. Apparel and accessories specialty stores inched up just 0.7 percent from December, but were ahead 21.9 percent from a year earlier.

The nonstore retailer category, which is dominated by e-commerce, continued to grow in January, too, advancing 14.5 percent from December. But year-over-year growth of 8.4 percent showed the sector was growing slower than the overall retail industry, where inflation is at a 40-year high and driving numbers up generally.

Shopify — which provides brands with the internet infrastructure they need to to get online — has also been growing quickly, and saw that advance get supercharged during the pandemic.

“The digital commerce revolution, which accelerated as a result of the pandemic in 2020, continued in full force in 2021,” said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president, on a conference call with analysts. “The direct-to-consumer and omnichannel commerce trends that got supercharged with COVID-19 were reinforced as more consumers bought directly from their favorite brands, engaging in unforgettable shopping moments that are possible when commerce is everywhere.”

The company, which helps brands with everything from warehousing to marketing to point of sale technology, said its merchant base is nearly twice as big as it was in 2019, with about 14,000 merchants using the Shopify Plus services and total gross merchandise volumes more than doubling over two years to $175 billion in 2021.

Still, the company also sent a kind of warning flare to the market with an outlook suggesting that rush was tapering off.

Shopify said “the COVID-19-triggered acceleration of e-commerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 in the form of lockdowns and government stimulus will be absent from 2022, and there is caution around inflation and consumer spend near term.”

That said, Shopify is still looking for e-commerce to continue to gain ground this year, but said the top line for the full year would be “lower than the 57 percent revenue growth achieved in 2021, but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce.”

In the what-are-you-going-to-do-for-me-now world of Wall Street, that was apparently a sign to back off.

Shares of Shopify fell 18 percent to $729.41 in midday trading, but the firm still has a market capitalization of $87.3 billion, making it one of the largest consumer-focused companies in the market.

The rush to sell, largely looked right past Shopify’s latest results, which showed profits last year rising to $2.9 billion, from $327.2 million in 2020, as revenues increased to $4.6 billion from $2.9 billion.

Shopify noted it is also poised to keep expanding as brick-and-mortar bounces back.

Chief financial officer Amy Shapero said: “As the world emerges from the pandemic, physical retail is making a comeback. In-person selling is one of the best opportunities for merchants to deepen relationships with buyers through experiences, services and often a shared community. As there is still a huge opportunity ahead of us to bring our leading omnichannel capabilities to more retail businesses in 2022, we will increase our investments to put Shopify POS into the hands of more brick-and-mortar merchants in more geographies.”

