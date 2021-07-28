Shopify’s ecommerce connections are only getting stronger — and it has a big second quarter to prove it.

The e-commerce platform continued to gain ground in the three months ended June 30, powering sales with a gross merchandise volume of $42.2 billion, up from $30.1 billion a year ago.

Adjusted second quarter profits shot up 120 percent to $284.6 million, or $2.24 a diluted share, well ahead of the 96 cents analysts projected. (Including $778 million in unrealized gains on equity investments, the company’s net income ballooned to $879.1 million).

Revenues for the three months ended June 30 increased 57 percent to $1.1 billion. Those gains were made up of a 70 percent rise in subscription dollars, to $334.2 million, as more merchants joined the platform and a 52 percent gain in merchant solutions, to $785.2 million, driven by the increase in sales through the platform.

Shopify’s gains are a reflection of the state of e-commerce since it works with so many brands including Allbirds, Dior, Comme des Garçons and Kith in the fashion space.

At the recent WWD Tech Forum, president Harley Finkelstein described Shopify as “the world’s first retail operating system,” noting that it would weigh in as the second-largest American retailer online, with about 9 percent of the market.

Sitting at the e-commerce crossroads between brands and consumers has proven to be a lucrative place to be — and a positioning that was only bolstered by the pandemic, which sent more consumers to the web for shopping.

“Shopify fired on all cylinders in our second quarter, keeping our merchants well equipped to seize the opportunities presented in a post-pandemic retail era,” said Amy Shapero, chief financial officer. “As consumer spending remained strong, our merchants thrived and extracted more value from our platform, contributing to our rapid growth. We built on our momentum, making significant updates to our platform infrastructure, expanding strategic partnerships, and advancing our portfolio of growth initiatives to future-proof the success of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.”

The company has been building rapidly, making its store fronts more customizable, speeding up check out, expanding its Shop Pay features and building the foundation of its own fulfillment network.

Wall Street is certainly looking for big things from Shopify, which has a market capitalization of $193 billion — more than Target Inc. ($128 billion) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. ($53 billion) combined.

Shares of Shopify inched up 0.8 percent to $1,568 in premarket trading.

