Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays Widespread

Eye

All About Mothers: Chanel Hosts a Dinner at Venice Film Festival

Men's

After Her ANDAM Win, Bianca Saunders Lays the Groundwork for Growth

SMCP Profits Return to Growth in First Half

The fashion group’s sales in the Asia-Pacific region and U.S. exceeded or were back to their pre-pandemic levels in the period.

Sandro RTW Fall 2021
Sandro RTW Fall 2021 Courtesy of Sandro

PARIS – SMCP, the parent company of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, reported a profit of 600,000 euros, which was up 89 million euros in the first half of 2021 versus the same prior-year period.

“We delivered a solid performance in H1 2021 in all regions, particularly in APAC and in the U.S., where our sales exceeded or were back to their pre-pandemic levels,” said Daniel Lalonde, the outgoing chief of SMCP, in a statement released Friday morning.

As previously reported, Isabelle Guichot was named chief executive officer of SMCP in August. Lalonde, who resigned from the group, will remain there through October to ensure a smooth transition.

SMCP’s earnings before interest and taxes were back in the black, too, at 25.2 million euros, representing a 54.9 million euro gain, thanks to ongoing cost-cutting measures. Adjusted EBITDA grew 81.9 percent to 100.3 million euros.

SMCP sales in the six months ended June 30 advanced 21.6 percent on a reported basis and 23.3 percent on an organic basis to 453.3 million euros, spurred by business around the world. Sales in Mainland China posted double-digit gains – up 54.6 percent on an organic basis versus the first half of 2020 and a 24 percent rise versus the first half of 2019.

“The momentum observed in the U.S. early this year has been confirmed in the second quarter, going from strength to strength,” said SMCP in the statement.

SMCP was listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in 2017. Chinese textile group Ruyi Group owns around 54 percent of the company.

For more, see:

SMCP Appoints Isabelle Guichot as CEO

SMCP Reports Strong Momentum in Second Quarter

SMCP, Inditex Deny Sourcing From Uyghur Region Amid Reports of French Probe

 

 

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

SMCP Profits Grow in the First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad