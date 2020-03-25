By  on March 25, 2020

PARIS — SMCP, the group behind Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, said it expects first-quarter sales to drop slightly more than 20 percent on a reported basis, but offered reassurance on its liquidity position after drawing on a credit facility.

“Beyond these very challenging times, I remain fully confident in the strength of our unique business model which relies on a portfolio of strong international brands, well-balanced geographically,” said Daniel Lalonde, chief executive officer of the contemporary fashion company, noting the tangible impact of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. The group said it has 200 million euros of cash available to “weather the storm,” after drawing on a revolving credit facility.

