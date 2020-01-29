By  on January 29, 2020

PARIS — SMCP, parent of contemporary French labels Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, credited store expansion, its new men’s business De Fursac and growth in Asia for a 14.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales.

“We delivered a robust growth despite increasingly tough market conditions particularly in the Parisian region and in Hong Kong,” said SMCP chief executive officer Daniel Lalonde.

