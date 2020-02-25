By  on February 25, 2020

PARIS — As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the world, SMCP, the group that owns Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, said the outbreak is significantly impacting sales and profitability in China—a key market for its contemporary French fashion labels—and weighing on other regions as well, due to the decline in Chinese tourists.

Since late January, SMCP has temporarily closed a large proportion of its stores in Mainland China and Macau, with limited opening hours for boutiques that are open.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers