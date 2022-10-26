×
SMCP Sees Strong Organic Sales Growth Despite China Shutdowns

The Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot parent company's sales grew 9.4 percent globally.

A Claudie Pierlot store in Paris
A Claudie Pierlot store in Paris Courtesy/Manon Renier

PARIS – Accessible luxury player SMCP’s sales improved in the third quarter, up 9.4 percent on an organic basis year-over-year, although they continued to be dragged down by coronavirus-related restrictions in China.

The parent company of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac reported that sales topped 308 million euros in the third quarter, boosted by tourism flows in France and the EMEA region.

“The performance reflects a strong momentum in Europe, notably thanks to the success of collections with local clients and the return of tourists,” said chief executive officer Isabelle Guichot, who took the reins of SMCP in August 2021, after a successful tenure as the head of the company’s Maje label.

That was reflected in a boost of 13.5 percent in sales on an organic basis in SMCP’s home country of France, for a total of 99.1 million euros in the third quarter, as well as a 20 percent sales jump in the overall EMEA region to 98.6 million euros.

The company highlighted its store openings in key markets, particularly France with its fancy new Sandro flagship on the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées as the brand continues to upscale its image.

SMCP highlighted the rejuvenation strategy for its Fursac brand in Europe, which it acquired in 2019. That brand operates 54 stores in France and Switzerland.

In North America, demand remained strong, showing a boost of 12.5 percent on an organic basis to 49.6 million euros in sales.

Sales in Asia, however, were down 11.8 percent year-over-year, due to the continued coronavirus-related restrictions in China. Sales there totaled 61.6 million euros, offset by strong sales in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

In the first nine months of the year, the company has pursued a full-price strategy and showed a strong performance with like-for-like sales up 19 percent and digital sales growing to 21 percent of the company’s overall business.

SMCP’s full-price pursuit has been successful, it said, with a 2.5 percent reduction in the discount rate in the third quarter and 5 percent in the first nine months year-over-year as prices continue to stabilize.

The company confirmed its financial targets for the year, “provided that the international situation does not deteriorate further in the final quarter.”

