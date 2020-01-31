Emilio Pucci is switching creative gears.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The Florentine house will invite various "creative voices" to interpret its legacy, starting with Christelle Kocher of Koché for fall 2020.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Revealing the new strategy exclusively to WWD, the Italian brand said it would unveil a fall collection of rtw and accessories by Kocher on Feb. 20 during Milan Fashion Week.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Engaging serial collaborators rather than a full-time creative director is becoming a more common business model, pioneered by Ruffo Research in the late Nineties and adopted in recent years by larger brands such as Moncler and Tod’s.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Miles Socha ⁣⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #emiliopucci ⁣