×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Is Working on Louis Vuitton Next Men’s Collection

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7M Pounds in Fiscal 2021

The brand saw turnover climb 14 percent in a year that was marked by severe disruption due to COVID-19.

Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Courtesy

LONDON – Lockdowns and business disruption due to COVID-19 took a big bite out of Stella McCartney’s business in fiscal 2021, with the company reporting losses of 32.7 million pounds on turnover of 32.5 million pounds, according to the latest filing at Companies House in the U.K.

Turnover in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2021, rose 14 percent, while losses after-tax increased by 4.3 percent compared with the previous year. According to the filing, no dividends were paid.

The Companies House statement also clarified that the business, which counts LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as a minority shareholder, had a loan agreement with its parent company, Anin Star Holding Ltd., for a total of 98.1 million pounds.

Related Galleries

Like many others, McCartney’s business ran into trouble in 2020 during the pandemic, with international travel and tourism grinding to a halt, brick-and-mortar stores shutting, and expenses piling up.

As reported, the business began retrenching and restructuring in July, 2020. It laid off staff, asked others to reduce their salaries for an extended period, and cut back on certain activities with an eye on reducing the overall cost base.

The company’s founder and designer McCartney did not pay herself a salary that year.

At the time, the brand’s president and CEO Gabriele Maggio told WWD that “in common with all companies within our sector, we are currently dealing with one of the most challenging periods faced by any generation, and are conducting a review in order to adapt our business to the changing economics of our industry.”

During the ensuing months the brand made changes to its distribution, taking ecommerce in-house, and managing the business via its Italian subsidiary, Stella McCartney Italia Srl. It also transferred the children’s wear business to a license with Simonetta SpA, among other changes.

Contacted on Tuesday, the brand declined to comment on the 2021 numbers.

The brand’s continuing efforts in sustainability have also been costly. McCartney has been at the forefront of sustainable design and sourcing and is due to release her latest environmental profit and loss accounts in the next days.

Hers was one of the first brands — under former owner Kering — to undertake an environmental profit-and-loss audit, which sees a company make a detailed measure of its impact on the environment.

McCartney has made big strides on the sustainability front, creating biodegradable fur coats from plant-based materials such as corn, and crafting eco-friendly stretch denim made with mushroom and seaweed dyes.

Last July she launched the Frayme Mylo bag, which is made entirely from mycelium, the web-like roots of fungi.

The handbag, which McCartney made in collaboration with the California-based Bolt Threads, retailed at 1,995 pounds.

McCartney said it was the first time that a “mushroom handbag” was available for sale. She added that it marked a milestone in her longstanding relationship with Bolt, and in overall vegan material innovation.

She’s also been working with industry leaders on finding sustainable solutions for the fashion industry.

Since selling a minority stake in her company to LVMH in the summer of 2019, McCartney has been advising its founder Bernard Arnault, and LVMH management, on sustainability.

Last June, McCartney was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, in Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday honors list. She received an OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen in 2013.

The designer has also been working with Prince Charles on environmental projects, and in 2021 represented the fashion industry at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.

Ahead of the summit, the Prince of Wales gathered some of the most powerful chief executive officers to meet with world leaders in Cornwall and demand “coordinated action to tackle climate change.” The group is known as the Coalition of the Willing, and the leaders manage a total of $60 trillion.

At the time, McCartney said she was honored to represent the fashion industry, “one of the most polluting in the world. My goal is to drive change, encourage investments and create lasting difference through incentives supporting the next generation.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Hot Summer Bags

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stella McCartney Brand Loses 32.7 Million Pounds in Fiscal 2021

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad