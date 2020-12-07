Stitch Fix Inc. is clearly connecting — with stay-at-home consumers and Wall Street.

Shares of the styling service, which uses machine learning and human stylists to send members looks to try on at home, shot up 34.7 percent to $48.27 on stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, released after the market closed Monday.

Net profits tallied $9.5 million, or 9 cents a share, and compared with losses a year ago of $178,000, or nil on a per-share basis.

Analysts had primed themselves for much worse, predicting losses of 20 cents a share on average, with at least one analyst looking for a deficit of 87 cents a share.

Stitch Fix has been prone to at-times sharp changes in stock price as it comes out with quarterly results, with investors at turn second-guessing or applauding its approach in a rapidly evolving market.

But the company, led by founder and chief executive officer Katrina Lake, has pressed on, expanding to new product offerings and into new markets as it sharpened its approach and picked up more market share.

Revenues for the three months ended Oct. 31 increased 10.3 percent to $490.4 million from $444.8 million. The company’s active client count rose by 10 percent, or 347,000, over the past year to nearly 3.8 million.

“This quarter we are proud to have achieved several multiyear highs, including our highest sequential client addition on record and the highest level of successful first Fixes in the past five years,” Lake said. “Our powerful personalization engine is evolving, and innovations in our Fix and direct buy offerings will expand our addressable market, deepen client engagement and grow wallet share over time. We’re excited about the momentum in our business, confident in the future ahead, and we expect to deliver between 20 percent and 25 percent growth for the full year.”

