Strength of U.S. Dollar Impacts Tapestry Earnings in First Quarter

Earnings per share exceeded plan but headwinds are expected to continue the rest of the fiscal year.

Coach tote
Coach is the flagship brand for Tapestry, Inc. courtesy

Tapestry, Inc., reported first quarter earnings that exceeded plan, but the group still reduced its full-year projections “due entirely to an estimated headwind…resulting from the further strengthening of the U.S. dollar.”

Before the market opened Thursday morning, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income for the quarter ended Oct. 1 fell to $195 million, or 79 cents a share, from $227 million, or 80 cents a share, in the same period last year. Sales grew 2 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.48 in the prior year.

The company said that it managed to achieve a sales increase of 11 percent in international markets with strength in Japan, Europe and Asian countries other than China, where it was impacted by continued COVID-related disruptions.

Tapestry also posted a low-single-digit increase in direct-to-consumer sales led by a high-single-digit gain in its physical store fleet which offset a high-single-digit decline in digital sales.

Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer, said, “Our results exceeded expectations despite the more challenging backdrop, demonstrating the strength of our iconic brands, the agility of our operating model, and the consistent execution of our global teams. We delivered record first quarter revenue, led by International growth, and drove AUR gains in our core categories. At the same time, we continued to invest in our brands and business, while returning cash to shareholders, underscoring our confidence in the significant runway ahead over our planning horizon.”

Even so, she expressed caution going forward due to the “uncertain” economy, but said the corporation will continue to be “disciplined in advancing our strategic objectives through an unwavering focus on the consumer and a commitment to innovation. Importantly, our competitive advantages and transformation into a more nimble and responsive organization position us to drive sustainable, long-term growth and meaningful shareholder value.”

Despite the headwinds, the company still plans to return about $1 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2023 through share repurchasing and dividends.

For fiscal year 2023, the company is expecting “more modest revenue” in North America and Greater China which should be offset by “outperformance” in the rest of Asia and Europe. It is now projecting sales of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion for the year, a slight decline from prior projections of $6.9 billion, and earnings per diluted share of $3.60 to $3.70, a dip of 50 cents due to the currency issues.

