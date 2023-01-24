×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Swatch Braces for ‘Record Year’ in 2023 as China Demand Surges

In local currencies, and in all regions with the exception of China, sales at Swatch Group were up 25 percent in 2022.

The Omega "One Night In Nashville" event at the Marathon Music Works venue in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2022.
The Omega "One Night In Nashville" event at the Marathon Music Works venue in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2022. COURTESY OF OMEGA

Buoyed by a rebound in Chinese demand, Swatch Group is anticipating strong growth in 2023 after reporting a 4.6 percent uptick in sales to 7.5 billion Swiss francs, or $8.14 billion, in 2022, and a 6.3 rise in net income to 823 million Swiss francs.

The watchmaker, owner of brands including Swatch, Omega, Tissot and Harry Winston, said it is projecting growth in “all regions and segments” in the current year, bolstered by domestic and traveling Chinese consumers.

“After the end of COVID measures, consumption quickly recovered, not only in China, but also in the surrounding markets of Hong Kong SAR and Macau,” Swatch said in a 2022 results update on Tuesday.

“In addition, the lifting of travel restrictions in China will revitalize sales in tourist destinations. The sales growth in January in China reinforces the group’s expectation to aim for a record year in 2023,” Swatch said.

In 2022, sales rose 4.6 percent at constant exchange, and 2.5 percent at actual rates. The negative currency impact on sales was 151 million Swiss francs, or minus 2.1 percent.

In local currencies, and in all regions with the exception of China, sales were up 25 percent in 2022. The company saw “consistent” double-digit sales growth in Europe, America and the Middle East, while most Asian markets were “severely dampened” by the significant decline in sales in China.

Swatch said the COVID lockdowns in China had resulted in sales shortfalls of more than 700 million Swiss francs in 2022, with the fourth quarter particularly impacted by the lifting of lockdowns “and the massive COVID wave” that followed.

Swatch added that after restrictions were lifted, there were sales shortfalls of more than 30 percent in the final quarter of the year.

“The decline in the month of December alone was around minus 50 percent,” Swatch said of its China sales.

The company added that MoonSwatch was a bestseller last year, with more than 1 million sold across 180 Swatch stores. Demand continued to be high in January 2023, it added.

“In view of the strong position of the group brands in all segments worldwide and the robust numbers in January for Mainland China, the group aims to achieve a record year in 2023,” Swatch said.

In 2022, the retail business also reported double-digit growth, not only for the Swatch brand, but also in particular for Harry Winston, Breguet and Omega.

Demand for the 11 Bioceramic MoonSwatch models remained “unbroken” in the nine months after the launch, “and queues in front of Swatch stores are still the order of the day. Despite an additional 70 points of sale and greatly increased production, daily demand still far exceeds available product,” said Swatch, adding that the entire Omega Speedmaster collection was also in high demand.

Swatch said its production sector reported “significantly higher sales and improved margins” than in the previous year. It added that difficulties in procuring certain raw materials and components hindered an even better result and led to delivery delays, despite increased safety stock. Order books at the end of 2022 were 24 percent above the previous year.

