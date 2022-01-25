Swatch Group Sales Bound 30.7% on 2020

PARIS — An acceleration in the fourth quarter — when its sales exceeded 2019 levels at constant exchange — and strong domestic consumption in Mainland China and the U.S. boosted Swatch Group’s watches and jewelry sales last year.

The Swiss company’s total sales gained 30.7 percent in 2021, to reach 7.31 billion Swiss francs, or $8.0 billion at current exchange. At constant currency rates, revenues were up 29.6 percent, the Swiss company said, although they remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

For its core watches and jewelry business, sales gained 31.4 percent to 7.01 billion Swiss francs, or $7.67 billion, with brands at all price points contributing to growth, the company said. At constant currency, sales nevertheless declined 7.4 percent compared with 2019.

The group, which owns Longines, Blancpain, Harry Winston, Tissot and Omega, among other labels, announced an operating profit of 1.02 billion Swiss francs, or $1.12 billion, compared with 52 million Swiss francs, or $56.9 million, in 2020.

Net income stood at 774 million Swiss francs, or $847.3 million, compared with a net loss of 53 million Swiss francs, or $58 million.

For 2022, the group said it anticipates double-digit sales gains in local currencies, to be driven by new products and campaigns, including Omega’s sponsoring of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and Tissot’s support of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

