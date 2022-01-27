Swiss Watch Exports Close a ‘Record Year’

PARIS – Swiss watch exports continued their uptick in December, capping off what the Federation of the Swiss watch industry described as “a record year.”

Exports of Swiss-made timepieces grew 8.5 percent in December to 1.91 billion Swiss francs, or $2.08 billion at current exchange, compared with the same month in 2019, the industry body reported.

“The return to pre-crisis levels during September and positive performance in the fourth quarter produced the best-ever annual results for the sector, at 22.3 billion francs [$24.23 billion], 2.7 percent higher than in 2019 and a 0.2 percent improvement over the 2014 record,” the federation stated.

The strong results in December were to be read in the context of much tougher comparisons than those for November, when exports increased 8.7 percent on 2019, Barclays analyst Carole Madjo wrote in a research note. “The continuing strong trends should be seen as a positive, confirming the recovery of the watches market,” she wrote.

But despite the growth in numbers, volumes still remain significantly down on 2019. For the year as a whole, 15.7 million watches were exported from Switzerland – a 23.8 percent decrease compared with 2019.

In December, demand for watches made from precious metals and steel was particularly strong, the organization said, and timepieces priced at more than 3,000 Swiss francs, or $3,260, saw the strongest growth, up 14.8 percent compared with 2019. In the 500-3000 Swiss francs, or $543-$3,260, price bracket, the value of exports also gained, by 6.3 percent, despite a slight contraction in volume. Exports of watches costing less than 500 Swiss francs, or $543, dropped 26 percent.

Growth in the final month of the year continued to be particularly strong in the U.S., at 44 percent. Exports to China, up 9.1 percent, slowed mainly due to a negative base effect, the federation said, but remained strong. Singapore, the U.K. and the United Arab Emirates all grew, while Japan, Germany, France, Italy and South Korea all declined. This was an indication of “a level of ongoing instability in the market across Asia, Europe and America, with growth driven by just a small number of countries,” the federation stated.