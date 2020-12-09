Tapestry Inc. has named Pam Lifford and Thomas R. Greco to its board of directors, bringing the total number of members to 10, including nine independent directors.

Lifford is president of Warner Bros./Warner Media Studios and Networks Group’s Global Brand and Experiences, and oversees the development of fan-engagement opportunities across WarnerMedia’s content and network businesses, which include Warner Bros., HBO and Cartoon Network properties, consumer products and themed entertainment.

She also heads storytelling giant DC, home to such characters as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Earlier, she spent 12 years at the Disney Co., where as executive vice president she oversaw the global home, fashion and infant businesses and is largely credited with evolving Mickey and Minnie Mouse a global fashion and lifestyle brand driven by collaborations with well known designers. Before that, she held roles at Nike, Quiksilver Inc. and Road Runner Sports.

Greco has been president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Advance Auto Parts since August 2016. He has overseen the development of the company’s long-term strategic plan, and launched the company’s transformation initiatives, enabling further integration of Advance’s $2 billion General Parts International acquisition completed in 2014. Earlier, he was ceo of Frito-Lay North America, a unit of PepsiCo Inc., responsible for overseeing PepsiCo’s snack and convenient food business in the U.S. and Canada and before that worked at The Procter & Gamble Co.

“We are extremely pleased that Pam and Tom have agreed to join our board,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, ceo of Tapestry Inc. “Pam is a results-driven leader with a passion for our industry and a strong track record of growing iconic global consumer brands. Tom is an innovative leader who brings a unique combination of strategic and operational expertise from customer-centric businesses. We are confident that their respective experience and counsel will prove valuable to us as we execute our Acceleration Program and fuel long-term growth and profitability across our portfolio of brands.”

Tapestry’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

