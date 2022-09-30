×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

The parent company to Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman revealed executive compensation in its annual proxy statement.

Joanne Crevoiserat
Joanne Crevoiserat Courtesy

Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry Inc.’s chief executive officer, saw her annual compensation increase 9.5 percent to $13.7 million last year as the company boosted sales and brought in new customers. 

Crevoiserat’s take included incentive pay of $4.3 million, salary of $1.3 million and stock and option awards valued at $8 million, according to the company’s annual proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

CEOs typically received most of their pay in stock awards, which tie their own pocket book to the fortunes of investors since their realized value will ultimately depend on the company’s performance. 

Related Galleries

Elsewhere in the Tapestry C-suite, Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach, logged compensation of $5.1 million and Scott Roe, chief financial and chief operating officer, saw pay of $4.4 million. 

In a letter to shareholders, chair Anne Gates and Crevoiserat took something of a victory lap, describing fiscal 2022 as “a standout year for Tapestry” that was “highlighted by accelerated top-line and profit gains across Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.” 

“We are a different company today than we were just two years ago,” the pair said. “Through an unwavering focus on the consumer, supported by our transformed and diversified business model, we delivered record annual revenue of $6.7 billion, including $2 billion in global digital sales, and acquired 7.7 million new customers in North America alone.”

Looking ahead, Gates and Crevoiserat said Tapestry’s brands have “tremendous runway.”

“We are entering our next phase of growth — which we call future speed — from a position of strength,” they said. “The environment is ever-changing, and we have designed our organization to power our brands to move at the speed of the consumer with agility and intention.”

With inflation, stock market mayhem, economic slowdown, supply chain backups and geopolitical strife, that agility seems sure to be tested in the coming year.

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Hot Summer Bags

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad