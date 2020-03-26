By  on March 26, 2020

Tapestry, the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman parent company will keep its doors closed for another two weeks. 

The firm, which temporarily closed stores in North America and Europe earlier this month to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, said Thursday that stores will remain closed until April 10. Retail locations in the region were originally set to reopen on March 27. Now, the fashion house said it will reevaluate the situation every two weeks. 

