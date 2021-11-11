Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Coach, Kate Spade Parent Company Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises Full-year Guidance

Tapestry’s strength lies in North America, China and online.

Tapestry Inc. New York Stock Exchange
Tapestry Inc., parent company to the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Courtesy Photo

Tapestry Inc. continues to make gains in the post-pandemic fashion landscape. 

The fashion group — parent to the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands — reported quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on the top and bottoms lines thanks to strength in North America, China and online. The company raised its full-year guidance as a result, causing shares to shoot up more than 5 percent in pre-market hours.

Kate Spade Tapestry
Kate Spade is part of the Tapestry portfolio. Courtesy Photo

“We delivered another quarter of solid performance, reflecting strong customer engagement and increased demand for our brands,” Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry, said in a statement. “Importantly, revenue trends accelerated compared to pre-pandemic levels driven by North America, as well as continued growth in digital and China ​​— two key drivers of long-term opportunity. Tapestry’s standout results highlight our teams’ extraordinary execution and the foundational changes we’ve made to transform into a more consumer-centric, data-driven and responsive organization through the pillars of our Acceleration Program.

Related Galleries

“Overall, this performance reaffirms our conviction in our ability to fuel continued revenue and profit gains,” she continued. “While supply chain challenges persist due to the global pandemic, we’re remaining agile and taking deliberate actions to meet growing consumer demand. The incremental share repurchase program announced today further underscores our confidence in the strength of our brands and our ability to drive sustainable growth. Taken together, we are increasing our revenue and [earnings-per-share] outlook for the fiscal year, reflecting our first quarter performance and strong underlying business trends. We remain sharply focused on accelerating growth and profitability and are committed to creating value for all stakeholders.”

For the three-month period ending Oct. 2, Tapestry’s total revenues increased 26 percent to $1.48 billion, up from $1.17 billion the same time last year. 

At Coach, the company’s largest brand, total sales were more than $1.1 billion for the quarter, up from $875 million the same time last year. Kate Spade had $299 million in sales, compared with $240 million last year, while Stuart Weitzman registered $66.5 million in revenues, compared with $56.4 million in revenues during last year’s first quarter.

Tapestry’s sales in North America grew more than 40 percent during the quarter, compared with a year earlier. In Mainland China, revenues increased 25 percent during the same time period. 

The firm also had continued strength in its digital channels, with revenue growth of nearly 50 percent, compared to the same time last year, and up 275 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels. 

Tapestry logged nearly $227 million in profits as a result, compared with about $232 million a year earlier. 

The company increased its full fiscal 2022 outlook as a result. The retailer now expects revenues for the full year to be about $6.6 billion, up from the previous outlook of $6.4 billion, and earnings-per-diluted share in the range of $3.45 and $3.50 a share, up from its prior guidance between $3.30 and $3.35 a share. 

Kate Hudson Stuart Weitzman
Kate Hudson for Stuart Weitzman. Courtesy Photo

Tapestry has more than 1,400 brick-and-mortar stores across its three brands around the world, and ended the quarter with $1.65 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as well as $1.19 billion in long-term debt. 

Shares of Tapestry, which closed up 0.33 percent Wednesday to $42.61 apiece, are up about 68 percent, year-over-year.

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tapestry Logs $227 Million Profit; Raises

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad