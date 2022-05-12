Tapestry Taps Brakes on Outlook With China Slowdown

Tapestry Inc. was able to offset the COVID-19-based slowdown in China with strength in North America in its third quarter — but the still-mixed up market forced it to pull back on its annual outlook.

That seemed to be enough for investors to look past additional stock buybacks, sending shares of the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman parent down 4.2 percent to $25.41 in premarket trading.

“Our third quarter results significantly exceeded expectations led by continued strong growth in North America,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer. “We drove increased customer demand at Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, reflecting the vibrancy of each of our brands, the power of our platform and our team’s successful execution of our strategic initiatives.

“Our performance reinforces the meaningful runway ahead across our portfolio,” the CEO said. “We are harnessing our unique blend of magic and logic – distinctive brands amplified by an agile and data-rich platform. These differentiators enable us to deliver the continuous innovation necessary to build lasting customer relationships in the context of a rapidly evolving landscape. We remain confident in our long-term growth opportunities and steadfast in our commitment to enhance value for our customers and shareholders.”

That bullishness was backed up with results from the latest quarter, even if the annual outlook has dimmed some.

Tapestry’s fiscal third-quarter net income increased 33.8 percent to $122.7 million, or 46 cents a diluted share, compared with $91.7 million, or 32 cents, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings of 51 cents came in 10 cents ahead of the 41 cents analysts projected.

Sales for the three months ended April 2 rose 13 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.27 billion. Coach’s sales increased 11 percent to $1.07 billion while the Kate Spade business increased 19 percent to $301.5 million and Stuart Weitzaman advanced 11 percent to $63.6 million.

A 22 percent boost in North American revenues offset a mid-teens decline in Mainland China, which is struggling through COVID-19 lockdowns.

Despite the performance, the company needed to walk back its annual projections, which were just increased in February in a strong market.

Tapestry said “COVID-related pressure in China” would give a 25 cent to 30 cent hit to its earnings per share, and also penciled in a 17 cent negative impact based on “the current expectation that the Generalized System of Preferences with retroactive benefit will not be adopted in the company’s current fiscal year.”

Earnings per share are slated to rise nearly 20 percent to $3.45 instead of the $3.60 to $3.65 projected in February.

Sales are seen coming in at about $6.7 billion, down modestly from the $6.75 seen in the previous forecast.

Tapestry is looking to give shareholders a little something extra in a tough time for the market, which is retrenching amid sky-high inflation, interest rate hikes, pandemic and disruptions from the war in Ukraine.

The company plans to return $1.9 billion to shareholders this year fiscal in the form of stock buybacks and dividend payments, above the $1.5 billion previously projected. Tapestry’s board has also signed off on a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

