EXCLUSIVE: WHP Global Acquires Lotto Sport Brand

Business

Old Navy Redefines Inclusion Offering ‘Every Style in Every Size’

Business

Target’s Momentum Continues Into Back-to-school Season

Growth was across all channels as shoppers return to physical stores.

FILE - In this Nov. 17,
In-store traffic continues to grow in Target's brick-and-mortar fleet. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Target continues to outperform across all channels as shoppers prepare to head back to school

The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday before the market opened, improving on top and bottom lines thanks to strength in all categories, logging a $1.8 billion profit and announcing a $15 billion stock buyback plan.  

“In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target’s leadership position in retail,” Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We’ve spent years building and investing in the durable model we have today, which is supported by a differentiated strategy and the best team in retail.

“Even after unprecedented growth over the last two years, we see much more opportunity ahead of us and we’re leaning into opportunities to invest in the long-term growth and resiliency of our business,” Cornell continued. “Our team and operating model can seamlessly adapt to changes in the environment and we’re well-positioned to deliver outstanding performance in the back half of the year.”

Total revenues for the three-month period ending July 31 were $25.1 billion, up from $22.9 billion the same time last year. Growth across the company was led by traffic, which was up 12.7 percent during the quarter. Comparable sales, also driven entirely by traffic, grew 8.9 percent, while store comparable sales increased 8.7 percent. 

Digital comparable sales rose 10 percent on top of growth of 195 percent during 2020’s second quarter — and were led by same-day services: buy online, pick up in stores, drive-up and Target’s delivery service Shipt. As a whole, same-day services increased 55 percent during the quarter, year-over-year, with the highest growth in drive-up service, up 80 percent in the last three months. 

The company logged $1.8 billion in profits, up from $1.69 billion a year ago, as a result. 

The retailer said back-to-school is off to a strong start, with demand for back-to-school products and college gear continuing in the current quarter. By category, apparel sales increased in the double-digit sales, followed by low double-digit growth in food and beverage and high single-digit growth in essentials and beauty

Meanwhile, the retailer continues to increase its apparel and beauty assortment, a mix of its own brands and private label. This week, Ulta Beauty at Target opened its first doors, 52 in total out of the planned 100. Target also opened 17 Apple shops-in-shop earlier this year and offers private-label and national brands, such as Levi’s, Disney, Journelle, Thinx period panties and Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand Anomaly, among others, both in stores and online. 

“Target split the bullseye in Q2 with impressive results across the board, especially when considering they came on top of the potential ‘lightning strike’ performance of Q2 2020 and continue to reflect the significant leveraging of its store base, with over 95 percent of sales fulfilled in some fashion by its stores, confirming the soundness of its ongoing four-plus year investment program in its stores,” said Charlie O’Shea, Moody’s vice president. “Margins are holding steady despite an intensely competitive environment and the improvements in Target’s grocery segment, which carries lower margins and the stable of private brands continues to expand, which should portend well for improved margins going forward, especially with Ulta now in the mix.”

Still, investors weren’t satisfied. Shares of Target, which closed down 2.90 percent to $254.65 Tuesday, fell nearly 2 percent in pre-market hours Wednesday. 

Either way, the company is anticipating high single-digit comparable sales growth in the back half of the year and its full-year operating income margin rate to be 8 percent or higher. Earlier in the year, Target said it would invest $4 billion annually to grow its ecosystem. 

Target also revealed Wednesday that its board has authorized a $15 billion share repurchase program, with repurchases under this program beginning after the 2019 program is complete. 

“Our continued strong operating performance and ability to generate cash have supported meaningful investments in our team and our business, along with the return of capital through both dividends and share repurchases,” Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Target. “This new authorization reflects our confidence in the sustained, strong performance of our business, which will enable continued share repurchases in keeping with our long-standing capital deployment goals.”

Target has 1,909 brick-and-mortar locations and opened two new flow centers during the quarter, with 100 full-store remodels underway. The company ended the quarter with $7.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $11.5 billion in long-term debt. 

Target’s stock is up 86 percent, year-over-year.

