Target is proving there are few winners in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Minneapolis-based big box retailer posted quarterly earnings early Wednesday morning, improving on revenues, but falling short on profits thanks to significant declines in higher-margin items like apparel and accessories and additional costs associated with the company’s e-commerce business.

With stores open during March and April, total comparable sales grew 10.8 percent. But many of those sales were concentrated in lower-margin categories like food and beverage and essentials, while apparel was down about 20 percent. Meanwhile, Target’s comparable digital sales surged 141 percent during the quarter as consumers — many afraid to leave home amid the coronavirus pandemic — stocked up on food and essentials by way of the Internet.

But the company’s rapid surge in online orders proved to be expensive with increased labor costs, digital merchandising and supply chain fees. In late March, the company increased hourly wages by $2 until May 30. Target also added extra cleaning measures to keep stores safe and offered extended same-day delivery services and curbside pickups for the surge in online orders. The decline in demand for apparel also meant extra inventory impairment charges.

“Throughout the first quarter, our team and guests faced unprecedented challenges arising from the spread of COVID-19,” Brian Cornell, Target’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the face of those challenges, our team showed extraordinary resilience as guests relied on Target as a trusted resource for their families. With our stores at the center of our strategy, and a significant investment in the safety of our team and guests, our operations had the agility and flexibility needed to meet the changing needs of our business. With the dedication of our team, the benefit of a sustainable business model and a strong balance sheet, we are confident Target will emerge from this crisis an even stronger retailer, with higher affinity and trust from our guests.”

For the three-month period ending May 2, total revenues were $19.3 billion, up from $17.4 billion the same time last year. Income fell to $284 million, compared with $795 million a year earlier, a decline of more than 64 percent.

The company’s stock, which closed down 1.1 percent Tuesday to $123.17 a share, is up more than 70 percent year-over-year. The company is not providing guidance for the second quarter or full year.

“The key is whether some of the margin pressures from Q1 will continue into Q2, specifically markdown pressure,” Seth Sigman, an analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note. “Beyond that, Target seems well positioned to benefit from competitor struggles and the disruption that may continue to face retail in the coming quarters.”

Target has 1,900 stores nationwide, in addition to its e-commerce business.

In the last three years, Target has spent about $4 billion to remodel stores. So far, the endeavor has resulted in sales increases between 2 and 4 percent at remodeled locations.

But in late March, amid the coronavirus outbreak in North America, Target edited its ambitious plans to just 130 remodels in 2020, down from the roughly 300 previously planned. The new plan meant remodels already in the works could be finished. The others would be moved to 2021.

The company also adjusted the number of new, smaller format store openings down to about 15 to 20 this year, compared with the previously anticipated 36 stores. For now, Target said it would also shelve its plans to add fresh groceries and adult beverages in the drive-up locations.