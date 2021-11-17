Target Continues To Grow; Updates Holiday Guidance

Target Corp. is ready for the holidays.

The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday before the market opened, improving on the top and bottom lines thanks to strength across all five core categories. Target raised its fourth-quarter guidance as a result, saying it was ready for the upcoming holiday season.

“The consistently strong growth we’re seeing in our business, quarter after quarter, is a testament to the passion and commitment our team brings to serving our guests and the trust we’ve built with them as a result,” Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target, said in a statement. “Following comp growth of nearly 21 percent a year ago, our third quarter comp increase of 12.7 percent was driven entirely by traffic and reflects continued strength in our store sales, same-day digital fulfillment services and double-digit growth in all five of our core merchandising categories. With a strong inventory position heading into the peak of the holiday season, our team and our business are ready to serve our guests and poised to deliver continued, strong growth, through the holiday season and beyond.”

Other key metrics included store comparable sales, up 9.7 percent during the three-month period ending Oct. 30. That’s on top of 9.9 percent growth the same time last year. Digital comparable sales rose 29 percent, year-over-year, on top of 155 percent growth last year. Total revenues for the quarter were $25.6 billion, up from $22.6 billion a year earlier. Same-day services — including BOPIS, drive-up and Shipt — grew nearly 60 percent during the quarter, on top of 200 percent growth last year.

The company logged $1.48 billion in profits, compared with $1.01 billion last year, as a result.

Target also raised its fourth quarter holiday guidance. The company now anticipates comparable sales to increase in the high-single to low-double digits, compared with prior guidance of high-single digits. The retailer said it continues to expect its full-year operating income margin rate will be 8 percent or higher.

Yet shares of Target fell by nearly 5 percent at the start of Wednesday’s session. Some investors worry about continued supply chain woes and inflationary pressures ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.

Mass-merchant rival Walmart revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday, also topping previous top- and bottom-line records, only to have the stock fall more than 2.5 percent at closing.

“We remain cautious on supply-chain headwinds throughout the holiday season, although [Target] has stated it is confident with inventory levels,” read a note from Jane Hali & Associates. “Across our in-store and online shops, we noted some out of stocks, but also noted continuous restocks.”

The research investment firm rated Target’s stock as “neutral.”

Target has more than 1,900 brick-and-mortar stores around the U.S. The company ended the quarter with $11.5 billion in long-term debt and $5.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Shares of Target, which closed up 1.12 percent to $266.39 Tuesday, are up 63.3 percent, year-over-year.