Target continues to break records.

The big-box retailer reported one of its strongest quarters yet Wednesday before the bell, with profits surging more than 81 percent and the stock rising about 6 percent in premarket trading as a result.

“Our second quarter comparable sales growth of 24.3 percent is the strongest we have ever reported, which is a true testament to the resilience of our team and the durability of our business model,” Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of the Target Corp., said in a statement. “Our stores were the key to this unprecedented growth, with in-store comp sales growing 10.9 percent and stores enabling more than three-quarters of Target’s digital sales, which rose nearly 200 percent. We also generated outstanding profitability in the quarter, even as we made significant investments in pay and benefits for our team.

“We remain steadfast in our focus on investing in a safe and convenient shopping experience for our guests and their trust has resulted in market share gains of $5 billion in the first six months of the year,” Cornell continued. “With our differentiated merchandising assortment, a comprehensive set of convenient fulfillment options, a strong balance sheet and our deeply dedicated team, we are well-equipped to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and continue to grow profitably in the years ahead.”

For the three-month period ending Aug. 1, Target’s total revenues were $22.6 billion, compared with $18.1 billion last year. The company earned $1.7 billion in profits, up from $938 million a year ago.

Deemed an essential retailer, Target was able to remain open during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown Stateside. Even so, many consumers, fearful of getting sick, turned to online shopping earlier this year, causing profits to suffer. That’s because the sudden surge in e-commerce orders was proving to be expensive and many of the items purchased at target.com were low-margin categories, such as food and essentials.

But Target’s growing pains seem to be dissipating. During the most recent quarter, stores fulfilled more than 90 percent sales. Meanwhile, same-day services, including BOPIS, drive-up and shipping services, grew 273 percent during the quarter. Comparable digital sales increased 195 percent.

“Target’s Q2 performance obliterated the bullseye, with every line item vastly exceeding our expectations, resulting in first half performance actually improving from 2019 despite Q1’s very rocky start,” Moody’s retail analyst Charlie O’Shea wrote in a note. “All in all, Q2 performance results in significant improvement to Target’s credit profile, both over Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 and we expect favorable results to continue for the balance of 2020.”

Target’s shares, which closed down 0.50 percent Tuesday to $136.88 a share, are up more than 58 percent year-over-year.