Target Expecting Fewer Target Runs This Christmas; Trims Outlook

Target missed the mark on its latest quarterly earnings expectations.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported earnings Wednesday before the market opened, revealing quarterly profits that were nearly cut in half as the firm continues to work through excess inventory issues and battles inflationary pressures. The company lowered its fourth quarter expectations as a result, causing its shares to fall by nearly 14 percent in pre-market hours.

“In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully, with guests’ shopping behavior increasingly impacted by inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty,” Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp., said in a statement. “This resulted in a third quarter profit performance well below our expectations.

“While we’re ready to deliver exceptional value for our guests this holiday season, supported by the decisive inventory actions we took earlier this year, the rapidly evolving consumer environment means we’re planning the balance of the year more conservatively,” Cornell continued. “We’re also taking new actions to drive efficiencies now and in the future, optimizing our operations to match the scale of our business and drive continued growth. The strides we have made in recent years to build a truly differentiated, guest-centered retail offering, punctuated by a balanced, multi-category portfolio, positions us well to navigate in any environment. Looking ahead, we remain laser-focused on delivering the best of Target to our guests and continuing to invest in our long-term, profitable growth.”

The company logged $712 million in profits during the three-month period ending Oct. 29, compared with $1.48 billion last year. That’s on the heels of last quarter’s results, where Target’s profits fell by nearly 90 percent thanks to rapidly-changing consumer preferences, which left the retailer with a glut of excess inventory.

In the most recent quarter, top-line results were slightly more favorable with $26.5 billion in total revenues, compared with $25.6 billion a year ago. Still, analysts were expecting closer to $26.38 billion in revenues.

A few bright spots during the quarter included comparable sales growth, which was up 2.7 percent, year-over-year, driven by a 1.4 percent increase in traffic and 1.3 percent increase in average ticket price, year-over-year. Comparable digital sales were up 0.3 percent during the quarter.

Beauty, food and beverage and household essentials continued to be growth drivers, helping offset softness in discretionary items.

Gross margin rate for the quarter was 24.7 percent, compared with 28 percent last year, driven by higher markdown rates, inventory shrinkage, merchandise and freight costs, increased employee compensation costs and the cost of managing early inventory receipts. The company said a more favorable category mix and higher prices helped offset some of the pressure.

Target is now anticipating low-single digit declines in comparable sales during the holiday shopping season, with an operating margin rate centered around 3 percent.

The firm also said it plans to save between $2 billion and $3 billion in the next three years by being more efficient, although it did not say how.

“The company announced today it was undertaking an enterprise-wide effort to simplify and gain efficiencies across its business with a focus on reducing complexities and lowering costs while continuing to support its team. These savings will support the company’s investments in driving deeper guest engagement and long-term growth while also delivering on its profit goals. This opportunity is enabled by the rapid growth since 2019, in which Target’s total revenue has grown approximately 40 percent. In light of this growth, this effort is focused on fully leveraging the scale that’s been gained to best-position the company to continue growing efficiently over time.”

Target ended the quarter with $954 million in cash and cash equivalents and $14.2 billion in long-term debt. The retailer has nearly 2,000 stores around the U.S.

Target’s quarterly earnings reveal comes just one day after Walmart revealed losses in the last three months, despite its top-line performance that caused the world’s largest retailer to raise guidance for the year. Also similar to Walmart, Target has been on a multi-year journey to establish itself as a fashion destination.

In September, Target launched its 18th owned apparel brand called “Future Collective.” Ten of its owned brands are billion-dollar brands, including women’s activewear brand All in Motion. The retailer also revealed the latest design partners that same month and said it would hire roughly 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, the same number as last year.

Shares of Target, which closed up 3.95 percent Tuesday to $178.98, are down nearly 33 percent, year-over-year.