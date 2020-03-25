By  on March 25, 2020

Target Corp. is one of the few retailers still open in the coronavirus shutdown — and seeing a rush to buy essentials but big declines in fashion that together capture the frazzled mindset of the consumer today.

So far this month, Target’s comparable sales of apparel and accessories are down more than 20 percent while its essentials and food and beverage businesses are up more than 50 percent, leading to an overall comp improvement of over 20 percent. 

