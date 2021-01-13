Target is on a roll.

The big-box retailer revealed holiday sales Wednesday morning, with total comparable sales growing 17.2 percent, year-over-year, for the November-December period, driven by skyrocketing growth in online sales as well as Target’s leveraging of its physical store base to fulfill digital orders.



“The momentum in our business continued in the holiday season with notable market share gains across our entire product portfolio,” Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp., said in a statement. “We’re very pleased with our results and the strength of our performance is a reflection of the tireless work of our team to support our guests through a safe, convenient and inspirational experience. Throughout the holidays, we delivered joy for holiday shoppers while focusing on safety — adjusting promotions to reduce crowding while delivering easy, contactless fulfillment options through drive-up and Shipt.”

Bright spots included the company’s digital comparable sales, up 102 percent year-over-year, which Target said was largely driven by its same-day fulfillment services: order-online-pickup-in store, drive up and Shipt. In fact, drive-up services surged more than 500 percent during the holiday period, year-over-year, while Shipt grew more than 300 percent.

Moreover, between store-originated sales, same-day services and Target’s ship-from-store capabilities, about 95 percent of the company’s sales during the period were fulfilled in stores. Traffic also grew during the period, up 4.3 percent, year-over-year.

By category, home had the strongest gains, a comparable sales growth increase in the low-20 percentage range; followed by hardlines, also in the low-20 percentage range; then electronics, in the mid-20s range; beauty and essentials grew in the low teens, and apparel was up high-single digits. Meanwhile, the average ticket order increased 12.3 percent during the holidays.

Shares of Target, which were up about 0.25 percent during Wednesday’s pre-market hours, are up more than 60 percent year-over-year.

“Target’s holiday 2020 sales results, encompassing November and December, continue to position it as one of the true pacesetters in U.S. retail and reinforce the importance of physical stores in a multi-channel model, especially in light of the challenged delivery environment,” said Charlie O’Shea, Moody’s vice president. “While the retail dynamic created by the pandemic muddies the relevance of year-over-year comparisons, Target’s numbers by any yardstick obliterate the bullseye as it continues to expand market share.”

Seth Sigman, an analyst at Credit Suisse, pointed out, however, that the company did not comment on gross margins, which “we believe it could point to flat [gross margins] to up slightly.”

No guidance was given on the remainder of the quarter or January sales to date, although Cornell said, “We’ve seen continued strong sales trends in the new year and as we turn to our 2021 plans, our team is focused on continuing to build on the guest engagement and significant market share we gained throughout 2020.”