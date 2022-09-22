×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giuliano Calza on What to Expect From GCDS, Starting With Its Spring 2023 Show

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles

Target Plans to Hire 100,000 Workers for Holidays — the Same Number as Last Year

The news comes just one day after competitor Walmart said it would hire less than half of the previous year’s seasonal employees.

Target employees
A Target employee. Courtesy Photo

Target is moving full steam ahead with its holiday planning. 

The big-box retailer revealed Wednesday that it plans to hire up to an additional 100,000 seasonal workers during the holidays, even as many discount shoppers pull back on discretionary items and competitors like Walmart lay out plans to hire a fraction of prior years’ seasonal employees. 

“The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season and we’re here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, wrote in a blog post for the company. “That’s why we’re rolling out deals earlier than ever and ensuring our team is ready to help our guests shop when and how they want.” 

Related Galleries

Target’s announcement comes just one day after Walmart revealed it would hire only 40,000 seasonal workers — compared with the roughly 150,000 the firm sought last year. Fears of a recession, excess inventory and continued bottleneck tie-ups are causing many retailers — especially those that cater to budget shoppers — to rethink their go-forward strategies. 

Target offers drive-up services. Courtesy Photo

Revenues at both Target and Walmart fell in the most recent quarter because of macro headwinds. One of the many issues plaguing the retail industry at large is a continued shortage of available labor to work in stores in fulfillment centers. But Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon surprised analysts in May when he said during the company’s conference call that the firm actually hired too many people — at least in stores — during last December’s Omicron surge. Then in August, Walmart laid off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce. 

Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, said at the time that Walmart was evolving its workforce to accommodate the changing customers’ needs and had plans to offer more jobs in areas such as e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales. 

Target, meanwhile, seems to be pivoting in the opposite direction, with plans to hire about the same number of seasonal employees as last year — even as inventory issues cut profits by nearly 90 percent last quarter. The big-box retailer also ended the quarter with roughly $6 billion more in inventory, compared with pre-pandemic levels. 

But the firm seems to be tackling the excess inventory by offering extended promotions.

Target Deal Days starts Oct. 6 through 8 and offers guests access to “deep holiday deals on must-have items and everyday essentials.” The retailer will also have an extended holiday price-match guarantee period from Oct. 6 through Dec. 24.

The retailer is hoping to attract new talent in its stores and supply chain facilities by offering a starting wage between $15 and $24 an hour, in addition to flexible schedules, “well-being benefits” and employee discounts.

To lure in more shoppers, Target continues to offer services for convenience (such as same-day delivery and BOPIS) and continues to double down on its effort to establish itself as a fashion destination with a combination of owned brands, national brands and exclusive product launches. 

Most recently, Target revealed its Fall Designer Collection, a limited-time partnership with luxury and high-end designers, creating affordable capsules for Target. 

Pieces from the Tabitha Brown for Target collection. Courtesy Photo Micaiah Carter

The Minneapolis-based retailer also carries 18 of its owned apparel brands, in addition to national brands — such as Levi’s Red Tab, lingerie brand Journelle, period-panties brand Thinx and Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand Anomaly — and Ulta Beauty, Disney and Apple shops-in-shop in select stores.

“Throughout the season, guests will discover new and differentiated items for gifting and gathering, including only-at-Target owned brands and must-have national brands and they can expect great deals and everyday low prices at every turn for an unmatched holiday shopping experience,” Hennington said.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Hot Summer Bags

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Target Plans to Add 100,000 Workers

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad