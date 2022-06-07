Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

The pandemic has evolved and people are going out more, but the retail landscape is still very much a whirlwind.

Tabitha Brown for Target women in
Tabitha Brown for Target. Micaiah Carter

Change is the air on Wall Street. 

Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  

  • Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed down 2.3 percent to $155.98 as the retailer said it would “right-size” its inventory with markdowns. 
  • Kohl’s Corp. rose 9.5 percent to $45.59 after — with some early prodding from activists — it entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group, which might pay $60 a share to buy the company, financing the deal with debt secured by the retailer’s real estate.
  • And The RealReal Inc. rose 5.5 percent to $3.06 after revealing that founder, CEO and chairperson Julie Wainwright “decided to step down” immediately and that the company was searching for a successor.  

While those changes are driven by the internal dynamics at the companies themselves, they are also a sign of the times in retail and fashion today. 

Related Galleries

Ultra-high inflation, steep stock market declines, war in Europe, the lingering pandemic and the threat of recession are all pushing in on companies and pressuring the status quo in ways that could continue to reshape individual players and whole sectors.  

“Stable environments don’t exist anymore, they’re not coming back,” said consultant David Bassuk, global coleader of AlixPartners’ retail practice. 

Some of the changes sweeping through the industry now are not exactly surprises.

“There are big category shifts,” Bassuk said. “Home is down, wear-to-work is back. The story of the supply chain and inflation isn’t new, you could predict what that’s going to do from a consumer standpoint. It really comes down to execution. It comes down to digital and omni execution in retail.”

Bassuk said retailers did a good job reacting to the first dramatic shifts of the pandemic. But only some have held onto that agility while others are picking back up some old habits. 

“Practices from the past don’t work anymore,” Bassuck said. 

And he said retailers are going to have to continue to change. 

“When inflation subsides and the supply chain pressure frees up a bit, the next thing is going to be here,” Bassuk said. “We’re never going to get to a smooth sailing mode in retail, it’s just not how retail works. Now more than ever, the consumer is continuing to increase demands on retailers and that’s here to stay.”

 

More from WWD:

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Hot Summer Bags

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad