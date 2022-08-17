Target’s Profits Fall By Nearly 90 Percent

Target’s excess inventory issues are cutting into quarterly profits.

The big-box retailer revealed earnings Wednesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales but falling short on bottom-line profits by nearly 90 percent thanks to rapidly changing consumer shopping patterns and a plethora of unwanted products. The results caused shares of Target to fall by more than 2 percent in pre-market hours.

Continued inventory issues and increased markdowns during the three-month period ending July 30 caused the company’s profits to fall nearly 90 percent to $183 million, down from $1.8 billion a year ago. Second quarter earnings per share were down more than 89 percent to $0.39 each, compared with $3.65 a year ago.

Still, Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp., said in a statement that he was pleased with the company’s performance in the most recent quarter.

“[Target] continues to grow traffic and sales while delivering broad-based unit-share gains in a very challenging environment,” he said. “I want to thank our team for their tireless work to deliver on the inventory rightsizing goals we announced in June. While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business. Looking ahead, the team is energized and ready to serve our guests in the back half of the year, with a safe, clean, uncluttered shopping experience, compelling value across every category and a fresh assortment to serve our guests’ wants and needs.”

Top line, the numbers were more favorable. Total revenues for the three-month period were more than $26 billion, up from $25.1 billion a year ago. Total comparable sales grew 2.6 percent for the quarter, year-over-year, while store comparable sales rose 1.3 percent, with continued strength in the food and beverage, beauty and essentials categories. Digital comparable sales increased 9 percent, while same-day fulfillment services — including BOPIS, drive-up and Shipt — grew nearly 11 percent. The biggest gains were in drive-up, which increased in the mid-teens range.

The retailer said it still expects full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range, compared with last year’s results, and is anticipating an operating margin rate around roughly 6 percent in the back half of the year, year-over-year.

The Minneapolis-based company revealed its latest quarterly earnings just one day after Walmart, which also said it struggled with excess inventory in some categories — particularly in home, electronics and apparel — but still grew on both top and bottom lines thanks to gains in the grocery category.

Target ended the quarter with more than $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $13.4 billion in long-term debt.