Sycamore Considering Cash Offer for Ted Baker

U.S. private equity firm Sycamore Partners is looking across the pond and contemplating an acquisition of fashion retailer Ted Baker.

Sycamore, a voracious acquirer that is also said to have recently shown interest in buying the activist-pressured Kohl’s Corp., officially revealed its interest in a potential deal with Ted Baker in a U.K. regulatory filing.

“The company confirms that it is in the early stages of considering making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker,” Sycamore said. “There can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made.”

U.K. rules require that Sycamore either move ahead with an offer or drop it and move on by April 15.

In a similar regulatory filing, Ted Baker’s board confirmed that it has “not received any approach from Sycamore” as of yet.

“Ted Baker continues to make good progress with its transformation and the company is emerging from COVID[-19] as a stronger and more financially sustainable business,” the company said. “The board is confident in the company’s independent prospects and would evaluate any offer for the company against the strong shareholder value creation that it believes can be delivered as a stand-alone company.”

Ted Baker investors welcomed the interest and sent shares of the company up 17.7 percent to 1.16 pounds, for a market capitalization of 234.4 million pounds.

The company was founded by Ray Kelvin in 1988 in Glasgow and from a base on the British high street developed a global presence. Kelvin, however, resigned as chief executive officer in 2019 amid allegations of misconduct and inappropriate physical contact with staff.

