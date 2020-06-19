PARIS — The September edition of Texworld Paris, an international textile trade show held in Le Bourget, north of the French capital, has been cancelled, organizers said.

After surveying the market, Messe Frankfurt Group’s French subsidiary found that a large number of clients — including those who book the biggest orders — were not sure if they would be able to travel so soon.

“We don’t know if frontiers outside of Europe will be reopened in September and a large part of our clientele, exhibitors and visitors, would not be able to attend the show, and conditions would be too restrictive,” it said in a statement.



Uncertainty continues to hang over large events, as French authorities have not cleared the way for gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Given the current uncertainty, organizers said they would not be able to welcome everyone in the best conditions.

“It was not easy to make this decision, but it is the most reasonable,” they said, adding that they are focusing on next year’s edition, scheduled for Feb. 1 to 4.

The show is geared to manufacturers of a wide range of fabrics, including cotton, denim, embroidery, lace, jacquard, knits, linen, hemp, prints, silk, sportswear and wool, among other materials.