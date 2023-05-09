×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Reimagining the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Business

Why Communications and Marketing Execs Are Getting CEO Jobs

ThredUp Dual Lists on Long-term Stock Exchange Ahead of Earnings

The online resale platform is the first consumer company to list on the LTSE.

ThredUp store featuring a display of jeans hung on racks under a sign that reads "The Future is Preloved"
ThredUp is partnering with a number of retailers in the growing resale industry. Courtesy Photo

Online resale platform ThredUp announced Tuesday its dual listing on the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), a subsidiary of LTSE Group, ahead of its first-quarter earnings. Dual listings allow companies to be listed on multiple stock exchanges.

ThredUp is the first consumer company to list on the LTSE and its reasons were to pursue a higher commitment to ESG factors, or reframing financial growth with sustainability in mind.

A U.S. national securities exchange with a long-term mission, LTSE is owned by LTSE Group Inc., with investors like The Space Between, Founders Fund, Collaborative Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures and Initialized. The exchange requires listed companies to outline and publish policies on their websites detailing stakeholder insight into how the company builds its business for the long term.

“It is time for decisive action,” James Reinhart, founder and chief executive officer of ThredUp, said in a press statement. “Companies have punted too many promises to their stakeholders on the environment, social causes and who they are building for. By dual listing on LTSE, we are codifying the critical relationship between ThredUp and our long-term stakeholders and ensuring our success is their success.”

The news preceded the company’s first-quarter earnings, expected to showcase how the reseller is weathering the strains of balancing purpose and profit. Trailing Tuesday morning’s news, ThredUp’s stock price opened at $2.7 per share, mirroring the previous day’s open.

As reported, ThredUp’s first quarter from the previous year saw total revenues grow 31 percent to $72.6 million, up from $55.6 million in 2021. ThredUp did, however, also widen its losses to $20.7 million, compared with losses of $16.2 million during 2021’s first quarter.

For the full fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, the company reported total revenues of $288.4 million, an increase of 15 percent year-over-year with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss of $43.4 million (or 15 percent) in 2022.

