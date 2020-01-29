When Tiffany & Co. shareholders gather one last time on Tuesday to sign off on the company’s $16.2 billion sale to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it will be an ending, a beginning and, for some key executives, a very big pay day.

The 183-year-old New York retailer — which has its very own blue, has tried to own the concept of love through its engagement business and touts its star turn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” — will next week give up life as an independent company. But its port in the retail storm is a good one and under the umbrella of LVMH and the watchful eye of its chief Bernard Arnault, the American jeweler can start to craft a new and potentially much-higher profile image.