After seeming to entertain some doubts, the market is feeling a little more bullish about the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s mega deal to buy Tiffany & Co.

The New York-based jeweler released fourth-quarter results Friday — which showed a sales increase of 3 percent in the fourth quarter, but a flat year — and suggested the deal was still on, foregoing its traditional conference call because of the transaction.