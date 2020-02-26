By  on February 26, 2020

TJX Cos. Inc. is still setting records — even as the coronavirus plagues retail. 

The off-price retailer, which operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Marmaxx and HomeGoods, released quarterly earnings Wednesday before the bell, revealing more than $40 billion in annual sales, prompting the stock to jump more than 7 percent in premarket hours. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers